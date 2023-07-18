London (CNN) — BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said Monday it has appointed Amin Nasser, chief executive of oil giant Saudi Aramco, to its board of directors — despite the New York-based firm’s pledge to accelerate investment in climate-friendly companies.

BlackRock, which had $9.4 trillion assets under management at the end of June, announced Monday that Nasser’s post as an independent director — which is effective immediately — reflected “the importance of the Middle East” to its long-term strategy.