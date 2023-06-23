Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year

Gold plated souvenir Bitcoin coins are arranged for a photograph in London on November 20, 2017.

 Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bitcoin on Friday shot up to its highest level in about a year.

The cryptocurrency rose above $31,400 a coin on Friday, its highest level since 2022, before paring back its gains. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, earlier this week traded above $30,000 for the first time since April, when the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent investors in search of safer places to hold their cash.