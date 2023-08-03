‘Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde’ plead guilty to money laundering

(CNN) — A husband and wife, whose eccentricities and alleged crimes earned them the nickname “Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde,” pleaded guilty to orchestrating a $4.5 billion money-laundering scheme linked to the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex.

The couple, Russian-born tech entreprener Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, an aspiring rapper who goes by the alias “Razzlekhan,” were arrested in 2022 in what the Justice Department called its “largest financial seizure ever.”