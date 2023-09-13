Birkenstock heads for Wall Street in another blow to Europe

 John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — German shoemaker Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, becoming the latest European company to choose the United States as the place to raise money on the stock market.

The iconic footwear brand said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIRK.” It didn’t disclose its target share price or the proposed date of the listing.