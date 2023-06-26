Billionaire James Crown killed in race car crash

Jim Crown, here in 2016 in New York City, had died in a racing accident.

Washington, DC (CNN) — James Crown, a billionaire businessman who held several leadership roles including board member of JPMorgan Chase, died Sunday in a racing accident in Colorado.

Crown, who also turned 70 on Sunday, died in the single-vehicle crash after colliding with an impact barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado, The Colorado Sun reported.

