Billionaire investor Leon Black is accused of raping teen in Jeffrey Epstein’s NY townhouse

Leon Black, the former CEO of Apollo Global Management, has denied multiple allegations of rape in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking ring. Pictured here in 2015.

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — A woman is suing the billionaire investor Leon Black, accusing him of raping her at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse when she was 16 years old.

The lawsuit describes in gruesome detail the woman’s account of a sexual assault that left her bleeding and sobbing. Her lawyers say that the woman, identified as Jane Doe, has autism and a rare form of Down syndrome that has left her “developmentally… about 12 years old.”