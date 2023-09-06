Bill Gates ‘ foundation made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust last quarter bought 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch, valued at around $95 million, according to a regulatory filing, signaling that Gates has confidence in the beer company that has been dealing with a steep sales slump of one of its biggest beers.

 Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File

New York (CNN) — Bud Light’s parent company is having a miserable year. But there’s at least one prominent investor who believes in Anheuser-Busch: Bill Gates’ foundation trust.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust last quarter bought 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch, valued at around $95 million, according to a regulatory filing, signaling that Gates has confidence in the beer company that has been dealing with a steep sales slump of one of its biggest beers.