Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg meeting in Washington to discuss future AI regulations

Some of the most influential voices in the tech industry are set to meet with federal lawmakers September 13 as the US Senate prepares to draw up legislation regulating the fast-moving artificial intelligence industry.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Washington (CNN) — Coming out of a three-hour Senate hearing on artificial intelligence, Elon Musk, the head of a handful of tech companies, summarized the grave risks of AI.

“There’s some chance – above zero – that AI will kill us all. I think it’s low but there’s some chance,” Musk told reporters. “The consequences of getting AI wrong are severe.”