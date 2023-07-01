New York (CNN) — The largest tobacco manufacturers will have to post eye-catching warning signs about cigarette smoking in over 200,000 stores across America beginning Saturday, one of the final major steps in a lawsuit the Justice Department filed against Big Tobacco in 1999.

The signs will be installed in stores between July 1 and September 30, and must be displayed until June 30, 2025. The signs must be in English and also Spanish in regions where there is a significant population of Spanish speakers.