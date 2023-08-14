Biden urges UAW and Big Three automakers to reach deal to avoid strike

Hummer EV are seen on the production line as President Joe Biden tours the General Motors plant, in Detroit, Michigan, in November 2021.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/FILE

Washington DC (CNN) — President Joe Biden sought to ramp up pressure on the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s three unionized automakers – Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, known as the “Big Three” – one month ahead of a critical deadline for labor talks.

“As the Big Three auto companies and the United Auto Workers come together — one month before the expiration of their contract — to negotiate a new agreement, I want to be clear about where I stand. I’m asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement,” Biden said in a new statement Monday.