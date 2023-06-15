Biden announces Live Nation and Ticketmaster will allow consumers to see all fees up front

Live Nation and Ticketmaster will allow consumers to see all fees up front, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday, July 15.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced from a White House roundtable on Thursday that entertainment giant Live Nation (LYV) and ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster have pledged to give US consumers the ability to see the full price of tickets up front, minimizing the frequently frustrating experience of watching additional fees add up late in the checkout process when buying online.

The announcement came amid increased pressure on the industry from debacles over exorbitant ticketing fees and as the president has urged Congress to pass legislation targeting other hidden costs paid by consumers throughout the economy. It marked Biden’s latest effort to address kitchen-table issues as economic concerns remain top of mind for voters heading into the 2024 election.