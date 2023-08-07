New York (CNN) — Troubled plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND) posted a 30% revenue decline in the second quarter due to falling demand for its products, the company announced Monday.

Beyond Meat president and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement that the company is reducing its revenue outlook to between $360 million and $380 million for 2023, a decrease of about 9% to 14% compared to 2022. But he added that he still believes the company will “play an important part of the global response to a climate crisis that appears to be rapidly intensifying, while also delivering health benefits.”

CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.