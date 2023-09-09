New York (CNN) — The Queen, better known as Beyoncé, had a dress code in mind for Renaissance tour concert goers attending her “House of Chrome,” as she described her concerts.

The superstar made a last-minute request on Aug. 23 on her website to wear silver at the Renaissance Tour in honor of her birthday — September 4 — sending fans scrambling to small business owners. Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and a 25% increase in searches for silver blouses, corsets, or tops.