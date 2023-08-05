New York (CNN) — Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a jump in earnings in the second quarter of 2023, recovering from large investment losses a year ago, when the bear market flummoxed even the most successful investors like Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett.

Operating earnings totaled $10 billion in the second quarter, a 6.6% gain from the same period last year. Insurance underwriting and higher investment income helped boost Berkshire’s operating profits.