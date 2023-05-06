Berkshire Hathaway reports jump in earnings and holds annual meeting

Attendees arrive at the auditorium of the CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

 David Williams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a jump in earnings in the first quarter of 2023 ahead of the Oracle of Omaha's annual shareholders meeting.

Operating earnings increased about 12% from the prior year to $8.065 billion in the first quarter, the earnings release said Saturday. Operating earnings are the profit left after costs from a business' core operations are taken out.

CNN's Elisabeth Buchwald contributed to this report.