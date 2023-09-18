Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to confront Elon Musk about antisemitism on X Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Elon Musk Monday.

 Sean Gallup/Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with X owner Elon Musk on Monday, where he is widely expected to confront Musk on his social media platform’s handling of antisemitism.

The visit in California, ahead of Netanyahu’s meetings in New York with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, could give Musk an opportunity to deflect claims that X — formerly known as Twitter — has allowed hate speech to proliferate on the platform.