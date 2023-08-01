New York (CNN) — The photos online of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza last September reeled in New York resident Frank Siragusa. But the $5.49 fast food treat he wound up with has now prompted him to launch a class-action suit against the taco chain.

In a Brooklyn federal court Monday, Siragusa accused the chain of false advertising, alleging in the suit that the Mexican Pizza he purchased only contained half of the amount of beans and beef advertised online and in-store.