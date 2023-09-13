New York (CNN) — The ‘Barbie’ movie, which turned into a global box office phenomenon in a matter of weeks, appears to be energizing sales of Barbie toys after its summer release.

Barbie toy sales in the US increased 25% for the July-August combined months compared to the same two-month period a year ago, according to the most recent data from market research firm Circana, which tracks retailers’ point-of-sale data.