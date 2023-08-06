‘Barbie’ makes history with $1 billion at the box office

People walk past a promotional poster of film "Barbie" in Tokyo, Japan, August 3.

 Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

New York (CNN) — “Barbie” has answered the billion-dollar question with a resounding “yes.” Barely three weeks into its run, writer-director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster has raked in an astounding $1.03 billion at the global box office, according to official Warner Bros. estimates. This makes Gerwig the first female director with a billion-dollar movie.

As one half of the viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, it isn’t shocking “Barbie” has performed well. And, standing on her own two feet, the doll’s incredible success is not unexpected at all.