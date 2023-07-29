New York (CNN) — During its first few days in theaters, “Barbie” raked in $337 million globally in the box office, the largest opening weekend of 2023 so far. But even before the numbers came in, “Barbie” was a merchandising hit.

The film had been generating hype for months, thanks to a star-studded cast, beloved director, dazzling aesthetic — and a seemingly endless array of Barbie-themed merchandise.