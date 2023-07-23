‘Barbie’ dominates the box office, raking in a $155 million opening weekend

New York (CNN) — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” raked in a stunning $155 million domestically over the weekend, giving the film the largest opening weekend of 2023, Comscore said.

The combined release of “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” dubbed “Barbenheimer,” has become a pop culture sensation – and one that might revive a struggling movie industry. The release of both movies could make it a $300 million industry weekend just in the US and Canada, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore said.