(CNN) — It was an explosive week for “Barbenheimer,” with the atomic bomb and the atomic blond working hand in plastic hand to deliver box office dynamite. In their first week in domestic theaters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” grossed more than $368 million combined.

Greta Gerwig’s dazzling doll surpassed a quarter of a billion dollars, with a stunning $258 million, according to Warner Bros., which produced the movie. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)