‘Barbenheimer’ box office debut sparks hopes that cinema is back

London (CNN) — Summer blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have given the troubled film industry a big shot in the arm, kindling hopes that consumers may have fallen back in love with the big screen three years after the pandemic forced movie theaters to close.

The films raked in a combined $511 million in box office sales over their opening weekend, according to Boxoffice.com, which cited data from Warner Bros., the producers of “Barbie,” and Universal Studios, which is behind “Oppenheimer.”