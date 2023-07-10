Banks with at least $100 billion in assets could face higher capital limits

Michael Barr, Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve, testifies about recent bank failures during a US Senate Committee on Banking, House and Urban Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 18.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said Monday he is proposing stricter bank capital requirements in light of three major US bank failures earlier this year.

Banks with at least $100 billion in assets would be subject to similar regulation that banks with $700 billion in assets currently face, under Barr’s proposal. These regulations would force banks to hold an additional two percentage points of capital, or an additional $2 of capital for every $100 of risk-weighted assets, Barr said.