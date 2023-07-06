Banks are leaving savers shortchanged as interest rates soar

London (CNN) — When central banks raise interest rates, mortgage borrowers can expect higher monthly repayments, while savers are supposed to be rewarded with bigger returns on their deposits. Or so the theory goes.

A top UK financial regulator has called a meeting with the bosses of the country’s biggest banks Thursday for them to explain why the rates on their savings accounts lag so far behind the central bank’s main interest rate — as well as the interest they charge on mortgages and other loans.