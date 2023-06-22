Bank of England hikes interest rates to 5%, stoking fears of a ‘mortgage bomb’

The Bank of England had little choice but to hike rates after data showed that UK inflation stayed stuck at 8.7% in May.

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday, after data this week revealed surprisingly stubborn inflation. The move will pile pain on people with mortgages and put more downward pressure on house prices.

The decision in favor of a 13th consecutive hike takes the main borrowing cost for commercial banks in the United Kingdom to 5%, the highest since April 2008.