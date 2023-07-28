Bank failure: Kansas Heartland Tri-State Bank closed by FDIC

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on March 13. Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, failed on July 27, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation taking control.

New York (CNN) — Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, failed on Friday, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation taking control.

The FDIC agreed to assume all the deposits of Heartland Tri-State Bank to protect customers, entering a purchase and assumption agreement with Dream First Bank of Syracuse, Kansas.