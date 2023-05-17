New York (CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and other bank leaders to discuss the debt ceiling standoff and other issues, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The huddle comes ahead of a scheduled meeting on Thursday afternoon in Washington between Wall Street leaders and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen where the debt ceiling is very likely to be a central focus.