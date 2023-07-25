Banc of California set to merge with rival PacWest



New York (CNN) — PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is set to merge with Banc of California in a $400 million equity deal, according to a joint announcement the banks released Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their second-quarter earnings results.

Under the terms of the deal, both California-based banks will merge into one bank called Pacific Western Bank.