New York (CNN) — Shopping for back-to-school essentials, such as clothes, shoes and electronics, will be a bigger struggle for families this year who are trying to manage their household budgets with less disposable incomes because of inflation.

Back-to-school spending by parents with children in grades K-12 is expected to decrease 10% this year over last year to $597 per student, according to a new forecast from Deloitte on Wednesday. The last time Deloitte expected a decline in back-to-school spending was in 2014.