Autoworkers strike deadline nears as negotiators rush to avoid historic walkout

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4.

 Paul Sancya/AP

Detroit (CNN) — With less than a day to go before labor contracts expire at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the only certainty is that all 145,000 United Auto Workers at those companies will not strike on Friday. But there’s a good chance at least some of them, at a mix of plants and companies, will walk out.

Those limited, targeted strikes could be enough to grind production to a halt at America’s three unionized automakers.