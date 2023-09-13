Auto Workers’ targeted strike plan will limit walkouts while grinding auto production to a halt

United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain speaks to members of Local 862 in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 24. Fain announced a targeted strike plan on September 13 if the union decides to walk out at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

 Timothy D. Easley/AP

Detroit (CNN) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced a targeted strike plan Wednesday if the union decides to walk out at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis after a contract expiration late Thursday.

Details of the plan, including which plants will be struck, will not be announced until just before the 11:59 pm contract expiration on Thursday night, Fain said. He said that this move would give the union the maximum leverage at the bargaining table.