New York (CNN) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed new rules this week that would require that new cars be equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Automatic emergency braking, or AEB, is already standard on most passenger vehicles sold in the United States. In 2016, most major US automakers voluntarily signed a mutual agreement to include the technology on all new vehicles by last year. While that goal has not entirely been met, the technology was standard on 73% of new vehicles sold in America last year, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an auto safety group financed by the insurance industry.