US inspectors, after receiving access to auditors' books for the first time, discovered significant shortcomings in audits of companies based in China and Hong Kong that are listed on US stock exchanges.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said Wednesday that it uncovered major "deficiencies" after checking the work of KPMG Huazhen, which is headquartered in mainland China, and PwC's practice in Hong Kong.