(CNN) — AT&T stock fell to its lowest level since 1993 on Tuesday, extending its losses following a report earlier this month that some of the country’s largest network providers left thousands of lead-covered cables in several locations across the United States.

The Wall Street Journal on July 9 reported that companies including Verizon and AT&T have left cables coated in lead from the Bell System’s telephone network in the US’s ground, water and on transmission poles.