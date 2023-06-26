Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs

Detail of individual battery cells contained inside a model of the battery pack module for a Lucid electric luxury vehicle at the Lucid Motors Inc. studio and service center on February 25, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.

Aston Martin announced last year that it plans to produce its first fully electric model by 2025. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the largest shareholder in Lucid and the second-largest in Aston Martin, after billionaire chairman Lawrence Stroll. Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely, which owns Volvo and Lotus, among other brands, doubled its stake in Aston Martin last month to about 17%. And Lucid will take a 3.7% stake in Aston Martin as part of the newly announced arrangement.

Reuters contributed to this report.