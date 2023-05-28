Hong Kong (CNN) — Asian stocks mostly rose on Monday as investors cheered an agreement in principle between the White House and House Republicans to raise the US debt ceiling that could avert a cataclysmic default.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) advanced 1.3% in the morning session. It is on track to hit its highest level since July 1990. The index has rallied more than 20% this year, outpacing global benchmark indexes including the S&P 500 and the Stoxx 600. The yen, meanwhile, strengthened slightly against the US dollar.