Hong Kong (CNN) — Asian markets fell broadly Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded its US debt credit rating from the highest level, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 (N225) both tumbled 2%, leading losses in the region. Tech and financial stocks were down sharply.

- CNN’s Elisabeth Buchwald contributed to reporting.