Hong Kong (CNN) — Asian stock markets tumbled Friday as investors fretted that more interest rate hikes by major central banks would drag on global economic growth.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index fell 1.9%, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) declined 1.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.3%, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8%.