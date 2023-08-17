As gas prices hit 10-month highs, Citi warns major hurricanes could ‘massively’ disrupt supplies

A bad hurricane season could cost Americans at the gas pump. Pictured is a gas station in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CNN) — A bad hurricane season could cost Americans at the gas pump.

Gas prices climbed to an average of $3.88 a gallon nationally on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s a 10-month high and represents a 31-cent increase from just a month ago.