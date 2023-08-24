As cracks emerge in Russia, US plots fresh sanctions to crank up pressure on Moscow

People walk across Red Square near the Mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and the Kremlin Wall in central Moscow, Russia July 19.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

New York (CNN Business) — Washington plans to keep piling pressure on Russia through additional sanctions in a bid to force hard choices in Moscow, a senior US official tells CNN.

The preparations of further economic punishments come as cracks emerge in Russia’s economy and society because of the war in Ukraine and sanctions from the West.