Arm’s mega IPO could be just around the corner, a year after the biggest chip deal in history fell apart

Softbank group CEO Masayoshi Son is pictured here.

 TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

New York (CNN) — A hotly anticipated IPO for a company that designs chips for 99% of the world’s smartphones is just around the corner, after it filed paperwork Monday to go public.

Arm is a British tech company that architects power-sipping microchips for phones and tablets and licenses them to CPU makers, including Apple and Samsung. The company was public until 2016, when Japan’s Softbank bought it for $32 billion.