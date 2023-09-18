‘Argentina on the Channel.’ Mark Carney and Liz Truss clash over UK economy

Mark Carney, former Bank of England Governor, and Liz Truss, former UK Prime Minister had different visions of the UK economy.

London (CNN) — When Liz Truss was briefly Britain’s prime minister a year ago, the world’s sixth-largest economy came close to resembling Argentina, a country plagued by financial and economic instability.

That’s according to former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who has accused Truss and other “extreme conservatives” of “a basic misunderstanding of what drives economies” — a confusion that he said put the United Kingdom on a path to economic oblivion.