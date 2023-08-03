Apple’s sales fall for the third consecutive quarter

Apple phones are seen here on display in an Apple store on May 4 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Apple said Thursday that its revenue slipped 1% to $81.8 billion for its quarter ending July 1, marking the third consecutive year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue for the world’s most valuable company.

There were some bright spots, however. The company said its services revenue reached a new all-time high of $21.2 billion. The services business — which includes Apple Music and Apple TV+ — is an increasingly important revenue driver for Apple.