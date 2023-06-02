Apple may soon show off its biggest and riskiest new hardware product in years

The crowd waits for Tim Cook, Apple CEO, to deliver his keynote speech during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June of 2017.

 Gary Reyes/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News/Getty Images

(CNN) — Next week, Apple may unveil its most ambitious new hardware product in years, but it’s in a product category that is anything but a proven winner.

Apple is widely expected to introduce a “mixed reality” headset at its annual developer event on Monday that offers both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world.