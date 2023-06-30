Apple is now worth $3 trillion, boosted by the Nasdaq’s best start in 40 years

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with members of the media next to Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Apple’s stock ended trading Friday valued at $3 trillion, the only company ever to reach that milestone. It has been riding a Big Tech stock wave that has given the Nasdaq its best first half gain in 40 years.

Shares of Apple rose more than 2% Friday at a record $193.97. With 15.7 billion shares outstanding, that stock price pushed Apple to its historic market value.

CNN’s Samantha Murphy Kelly and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.