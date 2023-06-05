Apple is about to hold its most highly anticipated product event in years

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — Apple may be just hours away from unveiling its most ambitious new hardware product in years.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off Monday at its Cupertino, California, campus, Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to introduce a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world.