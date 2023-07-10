Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California

Firefighters try to keep house fires from spreading on Mountain Hawk Drive as the Shady Fire burns in the Skyhawk area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, September 28, 2020. Farmers Insurance has limited new homeowners insurance policies in California, joining other major national insurance providers.

 Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Farmers Insurance has limited new homeowners insurance policies in California, joining other major national insurance providers.

Farmers, the second-largest provider of homeowners insurance in the state, said it placed the cap on the number of policies in California effective July 3. The company cited high costs and wildfire risks.