Another key inflation gauge cooled further in April

Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April. In this image, farmers work in a vegetable field in Lompoc, California, on April 11.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Wholesale annual inflation slowed in April, adding to signs that price pressures are easing.

The Producer Price Index, a key measure of price changes at the wholesale level, slowed to 2.3% for the 12 months ended in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.