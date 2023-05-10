Annual inflation cooled last month to the lowest level since April 2021

Inflation eased further in April. Gas prices are displayed at a gas station on April 12, in San Rafael, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's been a two-year slog of enduring painfully high prices, but the light at the end of the tunnel just got slightly brighter for consumers.

Annual inflation continued its slow-but-steady deceleration in April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released Wednesday.